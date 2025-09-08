- Fixed not writing down what villagers say in your journal
- Fixed tailoring hats wrecking havoc upon the world by infinitely creating them
- Fixed player not smiling
- Fixed not being able to drag belts into the right slot
- Fixed villagers getting stuck when trying to call over other villagers
- Made villagers in general less likely to get stuck
V0.11.9 - Hot Fixes
