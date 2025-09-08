 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902676 Edited 8 September 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Just a small patch to address some player feedback :)

  • Fixed not writing down what villagers say in your journal
  • Fixed tailoring hats wrecking havoc upon the world by infinitely creating them
  • Fixed player not smiling
  • Fixed not being able to drag belts into the right slot
  • Fixed villagers getting stuck when trying to call over other villagers
  • Made villagers in general less likely to get stuck

