NEW
Players can now teleport to their home location once every 15 min
CHANGES
Balanced XP gain from few monsters and quests
FIXES
Bug fixed that changes to the In-game custom keybinds for the character input didn't actual change
Content upgrade & fixes | Minor v0.1.93
