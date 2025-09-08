 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902666 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW
Players can now teleport to their home location once every 15 min


CHANGES
Balanced XP gain from few monsters and quests


FIXES
Bug fixed that changes to the In-game custom keybinds for the character input didn't actual change

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2591251
