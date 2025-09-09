 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19902636
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Overhauled entire controller scheme to be more in line with modern controller standards

  • Added a controller specific action wheel for various non-combat behaviors

  • Fixed a bug involving unmapped Wearable Skills not generating audio feedback

  • Implemented HUD display icons for RPG Skills 1-4 for Controller and KB+M

  • Fixed some funky elevation interaction between a certain boss and a canine friend

  • Improved collision detection on some buildings that were disrespecting the laws of physics

    • [*] Made a certain Donut NPC more consistent about what they wanted from the player character

