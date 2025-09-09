Overhauled entire controller scheme to be more in line with modern controller standards



Added a controller specific action wheel for various non-combat behaviors



Fixed a bug involving unmapped Wearable Skills not generating audio feedback



Implemented HUD display icons for RPG Skills 1-4 for Controller and KB+M



Fixed some funky elevation interaction between a certain boss and a canine friend



Improved collision detection on some buildings that were disrespecting the laws of physics



[*] Made a certain Donut NPC more consistent about what they wanted from the player character