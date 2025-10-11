⛵A new journey into and beyond 1.0 !





👫💻We are gamers just like you!

Forgotten Seas was born from a maelstrom of passion that defied common sense. Two Gamers, turned Game Devs on a whim, decided to take on one of the most challenging genres of game design. Despite being discouraged by many, we told each other that we would be happy even if a single player played our game and loved it! Today Forgotten Seas is played by thousands of players all across the world and growing. This brings immense joy to our hearts! With our latest update, we embark on a new journey!





🧩More content inbound!

Mind you, that we are not done. 1.0 does not mean the end. It is just a version number. There will be 1.1, 1.2...and more. We want to give you more! There will still be continued updates and improvements. While there is still room for improvement, there are hundreds of hours of fun to be had in our game. We believe the game is ready for the floodgates to open.







📜What's NEW in 1.0

We present you a new and improved Forgotten Seas! For a list of improvements made through the course of Early Access, check out our previous post here. We are going to get right to the business end of our new Dreadnaught Class Ship, the Justicar.





🏴‍☠️The Justicar Rises - a new ship in a new era!



A fearsome 200-foot dreadnaught is now available to all! The ship that will make sure that justice prevails in the tumultuous void of the Bermuda Triangle. This multiple decked monstrosity, resistant to all types of damage (including half-life damage) is capable of withstanding the onslaught of the army of the most feared pirate "Bone Gravy". Obtaining this ship is going to require proof that you are worthy of it! Are you prepared?







⚔ New Gravy Bones Encounter



In search of yet another artifact (a Temporal Hourglass) that contains the secret to unfurling time itself, you must face the enemy that holds on to it. Bone Gravy - part ghost, part beast, is a formidable enemy who allegedly cannot be killed. With Commander Half-Life as his right hand, his army causes chaos in the Forgotten Seas. Can you figure out a way to defeat him amidst his forces?







🤸Be a busy bee!

Looking for more things to do? Forgotten Seas can keep you busy for hours!



Here are a few ideas:





👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Play with friends and family!

Did you know that Forgotten Seas features 4-player co-op mode? You can play with other players on Steam! We think the game is more fun when played with friends! So go ahead, and get your friends in the game or join our Discord to find other players!



🚤 Build "Ships To Go"

Be it for yourself or your comrades, you can craft a ship in a bottle to go! Forgotten Seas features a unique ship crafting, spawning, and storage system. Craft a ship in a bottle and carry it in your satchel wherever you go! Toss the bottle in the middle of the ocean and spawn a ship, and don't worry, it's just as easy to put a fully grown ship back in the bottle for safekeeping.



💰💎 Amass great wealth and treasures

Establish a township and manage a crew, trade, and manufacture goods. Grow sugarcane, ferment rum and ale, build treasuries, run bars, treasure hunt, and more!



🏠⚓Build a cozy tropical base

With new improvements to our base building, you can now build even more creative dwellings. Our building system is designed to blend in with tropical waters with a full dock and farm.





👫A big thank you from Pangea Game Studios

We are a small two-person, family-run game studio. Your support and kind consideration will go a long way. We are developing the game with you, for you — Join our Discord to celebrate the launch together!



⭐Oh, and don't forget to leave us an honest review. We love to hear from you!





🌴🌊Celebrate with BIG Discounts!

Don't forget to get the game at the best discount to date, during the 1.0 release.



