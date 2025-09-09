 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19902624 Edited 9 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixing wall traversal bug that might happen in some cases;
- Riposte after sucesful parry sound effect playing correctly;
- Combat area for some dragon encounters improved;
- Some active buttons/tabs visibility improved;
- D-pad not working on menu on some controllers fixed;
- Some enemy attacks visual effects improved;

Open link