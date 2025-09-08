 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902551
Patch notes via Steam Community
Patch 2.0.4B
Couple of minor bug fixes and a pseudo nerf to Gold Manacle.

Thanks Max for playing!

9/8/2025
  • Fixed a tooltip bug in bestiary where it said Ash Shark was immune to blind.
  • Fixed a newly implemented bug where icons form floating damage text would be the wrong color based on
    pos/neg resists.
  • Fixed a new "high res" font issue.
  • Lion Badge accessory buffed to 3 AP.
  • Fixed special item tooltips going above top of screen in blitz item glossary.
  • Fixed a bug with the havoc perk that heals nearby enemies on enemy death to not try to heal
    Dracula when his bats were killed.
  • Fixed a bug where holy one atonement could heal you after you were dead.
  • Alchemist's Holy Water will now put out Lizard God flames (as it should).
  • Gold Manacle is now rare (with a higher gold cost)
  • Fixed game crash when snow man (sword) dropped icicles off map.
  • Fixed game crash when dragoon jumped on a final enemy goblin shinobi in blitz mode and it seppukud
    to cause a victory.

