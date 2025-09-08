Patch 2.0.4B

Couple of minor bug fixes and a pseudo nerf to Gold Manacle.
Thanks Max for playing!
- Fixed a tooltip bug in bestiary where it said Ash Shark was immune to blind.
- Fixed a newly implemented bug where icons form floating damage text would be the wrong color based on
pos/neg resists.
- Fixed a new "high res" font issue.
- Lion Badge accessory buffed to 3 AP.
- Fixed special item tooltips going above top of screen in blitz item glossary.
- Fixed a bug with the havoc perk that heals nearby enemies on enemy death to not try to heal
Dracula when his bats were killed.
- Fixed a bug where holy one atonement could heal you after you were dead.
- Alchemist's Holy Water will now put out Lizard God flames (as it should).
- Gold Manacle is now rare (with a higher gold cost)
- Fixed game crash when snow man (sword) dropped icicles off map.
- Fixed game crash when dragoon jumped on a final enemy goblin shinobi in blitz mode and it seppukud
to cause a victory.
