8 September 2025 Build 19902542 Edited 8 September 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed stretchy corpses
* Subjects can't use items or abilities during freeze time
* Removed some unused files, hopefully trimming the fat
* A new loading system has been added which is faster
It might be a little unstable though, sorry :(

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3995761
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3995762
  • Loading history…
