A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!

Keep reading to learn about the latest changes.

SHIPS

All ship windows now have 1000 health

When prospector ships collide, both ships will now take equal damage

Maximum damage from ship-to-ship collision reduced to 4 (was 5)





// DEV NOTE: We're still fine tuning a few hardpoints. For Laser Ram, this change is meant to give both gunners and Drill Charge more power to suppress the weapon during a close battle. For Shock Field, this should give you more reaction time and even the possibility of "diving" past the Shock Field through an opening in the ship, if you have some speed available.

HARDPOINTS

Laser Ram Activation time increased to 10s (was 5s)

Shock Field Damage per tick reduced to 8 (was 15)



WEAPONS

AIM-e Slightly increased the homing strength of projectiles Note: This primarily affects projectiles fired at close range

Painter Damage reduced to 16 (was 18)

Sidelong Glancing damage reduced to 20 (was 25)

Surefire Ammo in clip increased to 15 (was 12)



EQUIPMENT

Adventure Gear Damage reduction from NPCs and environment increased to 50% (was 33%)

Attack Drone Attack radius increased to 10m (was 7m)

Blast Can Will now bounce less

Impact Can Impact damage increased to 80 (was 60)

Foam Grenade Initial damage increased to 40 (was 30) Damage per second increased to 15 (was 10)



USER INTERFACE

Game will now display when a match launches with fewer than five ships

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where Starlance projectiles did not always do proper damage to prospectors when fired through a wall

Fixed a bug where some handheld items would become invisible if a player was blasted while holding them

Fixed a bug where Tractor Beams (including Ancient Tractor Beams) did not always properly consume ammo Note: Now that this bug has been addressed, drop rates for both the standard and Ancient Tractor Beams have been restored to their previous levels

Fixed a bug where Kae could sometimes steal items through walls (nice try, Kae)



// DEV NOTE: These fixes were addressed separately via previous hotfixes. We’re documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.

The goal of these changes to both decrease matchmaking times and decrease skill disparity within matches, at the trade off of having your preferred ship less often and sometimes playing in a match with fewer than five crews. While we'll be actively monitoring matchmaking and match performance on our end, we encourage you to let us know what you think and how these hotfixes feel in practice.

PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED HOTFIXES