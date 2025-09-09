A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!
SHIPS
All ship windows now have 1000 health
When prospector ships collide, both ships will now take equal damage
Maximum damage from ship-to-ship collision reduced to 4 (was 5)
// DEV NOTE: We're still fine tuning a few hardpoints. For Laser Ram, this change is meant to give both gunners and Drill Charge more power to suppress the weapon during a close battle. For Shock Field, this should give you more reaction time and even the possibility of "diving" past the Shock Field through an opening in the ship, if you have some speed available.
---
HARDPOINTS
Laser Ram
Activation time increased to 10s (was 5s)
Shock Field
Damage per tick reduced to 8 (was 15)
WEAPONS
AIM-e
Slightly increased the homing strength of projectiles
Note: This primarily affects projectiles fired at close range
Painter
Damage reduced to 16 (was 18)
Sidelong
Glancing damage reduced to 20 (was 25)
Surefire
Ammo in clip increased to 15 (was 12)
EQUIPMENT
Adventure Gear
Damage reduction from NPCs and environment increased to 50% (was 33%)
Attack Drone
Attack radius increased to 10m (was 7m)
Blast Can
Will now bounce less
Impact Can
Impact damage increased to 80 (was 60)
Foam Grenade
Initial damage increased to 40 (was 30)
Damage per second increased to 15 (was 10)
USER INTERFACE
Game will now display when a match launches with fewer than five ships
BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug where Starlance projectiles did not always do proper damage to prospectors when fired through a wall
Fixed a bug where some handheld items would become invisible if a player was blasted while holding them
Fixed a bug where Tractor Beams (including Ancient Tractor Beams) did not always properly consume ammo
Note: Now that this bug has been addressed, drop rates for both the standard and Ancient Tractor Beams have been restored to their previous levels
Fixed a bug where Kae could sometimes steal items through walls (nice try, Kae)
// DEV NOTE: These fixes were addressed separately via previous hotfixes. We’re documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.
The goal of these changes to both decrease matchmaking times and decrease skill disparity within matches, at the trade off of having your preferred ship less often and sometimes playing in a match with fewer than five crews. While we'll be actively monitoring matchmaking and match performance on our end, we encourage you to let us know what you think and how these hotfixes feel in practice.
---
PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED HOTFIXES
After three minutes in queue, your ship preference will no longer be prioritized
After five minutes in queue, you can now be matched into games with only four crews
After ten minutes in queue, you can now be matched in games with only three crews
Changed files in this update