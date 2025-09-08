Features
- Added a trail for some melee weapons
- Added a setting that allows players to toggle the melee auto-lunge on or off
- Added a setting that allows players to adjust the intensity of the Screen Shake effects
- Added a setting that allows player to invert the camera's Horizontal movement
- Added a setting that allows player to invert the camera's Vertical movement
Changes & Balance
- Increased damage dealt by the Pile Bunker
- Reduced damage dealt by the Energy Blade
- Minor visual tweaks to some menu elements
Bug Fixes
- Fixed certain settings not being applied immediately (camera speed, FOV)
Changed files in this update