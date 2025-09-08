 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19902352 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Features
  • Added a trail for some melee weapons
  • Added a setting that allows players to toggle the melee auto-lunge on or off
  • Added a setting that allows players to adjust the intensity of the Screen Shake effects
  • Added a setting that allows player to invert the camera's Horizontal movement
  • Added a setting that allows player to invert the camera's Vertical movement


Changes & Balance
  • Increased damage dealt by the Pile Bunker
  • Reduced damage dealt by the Energy Blade
  • Minor visual tweaks to some menu elements


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed certain settings not being applied immediately (camera speed, FOV)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link