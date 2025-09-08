New Content
- Added new accessories to all difficulties on Talay Mining Complex and on Ruthless Glitterhelm Caverns
- New experimental anti-stuck feature: Enemies now teleport back to their spawn if they don't move a certain distance or attack for 20 seconds
Balance Changes
- Made EV 1.85 and Flying Mech take 50% more damage from the EV's Proton Beam ability on Workshop Assault
- Increased mana from chests to 300 from 130 on Ruthless Rumble in the Jungle and Karatiki
- Decreased 1p Barbarian HP by 25% on Love Machine
Weapon Balance Changes
GunsTurtle Shell Launcher
SpearsGeier
Nosferatu
Clockwork Spear
Staffs
Arch Mage Blade Staff
Fusion Rift
Obsidian Clava
The Forest's Experience
Staff of Flowers
The following staffs now have Elemental Scaling:
Obsidian Clava
Bug Fixes
- Fix for ult and above items getting despawned when a lot of items drop
- Fixed Shroom Pit vfx issue
- Removed drops from Fish Wyverns on Workshop Assault boss gauntlet
- Fixed Workshop Assault extra damage scaling for players (now 60% 1p, 20% 2p, 10% 3p)
- Added collision for flying mech on boss arena so he doesnt fly off on Workshop Assault
- Changed Bouncer Blockades to have same health on Nightmare as Ruthless on Workshop Assault (Health decrease overall on Nightmare)
- Total mana per pylon on wave 30 is now 2800 from 2100 on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Potential fix for Djinns flying off on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed door that should've been hidden in-game on winter mire
- Fixed name on Blanket Thwacker having a newline
- Fixed incorrect weapon damage on Dynast weapon from Moonbase
- Fixed Ruthless Glitterhelm Caverns not dropping the correct Giraffe on a Treadmill
- Activation distance on the 2 upper crystals on Workshop Assault map increased from 400 to 800 to be in line with the other crystals.
- Fixed a message showing up more times than intended on Halloween Tavern
