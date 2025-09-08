 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902350 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added new accessories to all difficulties on Talay Mining Complex and on Ruthless Glitterhelm Caverns
  • New experimental anti-stuck feature: Enemies now teleport back to their spawn if they don't move a certain distance or attack for 20 seconds


Balance Changes

  • Made EV 1.85 and Flying Mech take 50% more damage from the EV's Proton Beam ability on Workshop Assault
  • Increased mana from chests to 300 from 130 on Ruthless Rumble in the Jungle and Karatiki
  • Decreased 1p Barbarian HP by 25% on Love Machine


Weapon Balance Changes

  • Added base projectile to Obsidian Sparus and Obsidian Clava, so they don't spawn without projectiles

    Guns

    Turtle Shell Launcher
  • Increase base damage by 2.56x
  • Increase projectile hero stat exponent to 1.2

    Spears

    Geier
  • 18% Swing Speed buff
  • 35% Melee Damage Nerf

    Nosferatu
  • 5% Melee Damage Nerf
  • 5% Ranged Damage Nerf

    Clockwork Spear
  • 2% Melee Damage Buff

    Staffs

  • Adjusted projectile positioning on Eternian Staff

    Arch Mage Blade Staff
  • 7% Elemental damage nerf
  • 10% Damage nerf

    Fusion Rift
  • 5% Elemental Damage Nerf

    Obsidian Clava
  • 14% elemental damage nerf

    The Forest's Experience
  • 38% Elemental Damage buff

    Staff of Flowers
  • 55% Elemental Damage nerf

    The following staffs now have Elemental Scaling:
  • Fusion Rift (Moonbase)
  • Staff of Flowers (The Striking Tree)
  • Staffaphone (Sky City)
  • The Forest's Experience (Lifestream Hollow)
  • Obsidian Clava (Akatiti Jungle)
  • Apocalypse (Rumble in the Jungle)

    Obsidian Clava
  • Tighter Spread
    • [*]30% damage buff

    Bug Fixes

    • Fix for ult and above items getting despawned when a lot of items drop
    • Fixed Shroom Pit vfx issue
    • Removed drops from Fish Wyverns on Workshop Assault boss gauntlet
    • Fixed Workshop Assault extra damage scaling for players (now 60% 1p, 20% 2p, 10% 3p)
    • Added collision for flying mech on boss arena so he doesnt fly off on Workshop Assault
    • Changed Bouncer Blockades to have same health on Nightmare as Ruthless on Workshop Assault (Health decrease overall on Nightmare)
    • Total mana per pylon on wave 30 is now 2800 from 2100 on Tinkerer's Workshop
    • Potential fix for Djinns flying off on Tinkerer's Workshop
    • Fixed door that should've been hidden in-game on winter mire
    • Fixed name on Blanket Thwacker having a newline
    • Fixed incorrect weapon damage on Dynast weapon from Moonbase
    • Fixed Ruthless Glitterhelm Caverns not dropping the correct Giraffe on a Treadmill
    • Activation distance on the 2 upper crystals on Workshop Assault map increased from 400 to 800 to be in line with the other crystals.
    • Fixed a message showing up more times than intended on Halloween Tavern




    For Etheria!

