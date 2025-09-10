Biggest change is to the Deep and the game’s ending. The Book no longer finishes the game early but instead gives a big bonus. (As a consequence, the hints on the Motivation Screen have been made more subtle.) Quite a few new panels have been added to extend gameplay, and the game now features a completely new ending. I hope you’ll like it!

List of changes:

-Added a new ending.

-Added the Opposite Button, which makes some things… opposite. (Thanks to 93svean for the inspiration!)

-Added a new rock type: coal.

-Added a Coal Generator to the Drill. It now needs coal to operate.

-Added the Sand Maker panel, which turns rocks into sand (Coffee Sand).

-Added the Opposite Clicks Capacitor, which buffers positive clicks and can release three times the amount in negative clicks.

-Added the PowerSync Chip upgrade for the Auto Unit, which adds Button Power to it.

-Added the Keypad Panel and Stain Panel, used to obtain the PowerSync Chip.

-Added the 404 Error panel.

-Added the Pixel Food panel.

-Added a brand-new original track composed by Anselme, made specially for CTC.

-Added a total click counter on the End Screen (total mouse clicks registered).

-The Laser Tower now spins 2% faster each turn.

-Modified the size and position of the Hardhat panel.

-Added a new serial number for hacking.

-Added logos on the Water Spray and Pickaxe panels to indicate where to put items back.

-Added a sound effect when the player hits the Laser from the Laser Tower.

-Added a smaller additional hitbox on the player, used for the Heist Laser mini-game.

-Added a red led on the blacklight button when it is in the off position.

-Adjusted a few laser positions in the Heist.

-Modified the Aluminum texture.

-Modified the Coffee Sand texture.

-Changed a few popup texts.

-Made new icons with different tints for Coffee Sand to differentiate buffs.

-Added a light to the Stone Press and adjusted a few colors.

-Replaced the Book’s 99.999 bonus with a +777% bonus on total Click Power.

-Blended the normal and /deep-related messages on the Motivation Screen.

-Bonuses granted by the Printer and Drill are now Button Power-based.

-Fixed the Stone Polisher texture to be compatible with the Opposite Button.

-Fixed both Books, which could be grabbed while already holding items.

-Fixed the Pickaxe turning invisible when returning to its slot after breaking the Deep wall.

-Fixed the Drill looping sound not looping properly.

-Fixed focus issues on the Terminal (hopefully).

-Modified the Japanese sentence on the Printer test page.

-Made the Tunnel Light stationary to improve performance.

-Fixed the End Screen in French.

The new version should be compatible with your current save as long as you haven’t reached the Deep. (If you had already reached the Deep in the previous version, chances are you finished the game shortly after, so it shouldn’t be a problem.)

Next update plans:

I’m planning to add new panels, improve performance, and make the Terminal more user-friendly. I’ll also be working on new translations.

Happy clicking!



