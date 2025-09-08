Playtest Patch #1

Patch #1 is now live for Night Machine playtesters! It adds new cards which are unlocked by default at the start of the game. They can be found as loot from enemies, in cargo drops, or in booster packs from junk merchants.

Cards added:





Sapper Cable

Create a Ship Link between you and a random enemy, lasts 30 seconds.



Ship Link connects two ships, applying 50% of any hull damage taken by the player to the linked enemy ship.

Holographic Decoy

Divert enemy fire for 5 seconds.

Electromagnetic Pulse

Instantly triggers EMP lasting for 10 seconds.

EMP scrambles enemy electronics temporarily.

Core Burst

Instantly deals 10 hull damage to all enemies, and 5 hull damage to your ship.



Cloaking

Initiate Cloaking for 10 seconds.



Cloaking hides your ship from enemy weapon targeting systems, but is canceled immediately if your ship fires any of its weapons.

Minor Edit

Multiply a random number on the inserted card by 2x.

All patch card effects are temporary, and disappear after the affected card has been played.

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.





Join our community on Discord to let us know what you think!



Night Machine Discord