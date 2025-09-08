Version 1.1-1

Version 1.1-1 implements some fixes and changes that help polish the game.

You can now hold UP to stay in the air or hold DOWN to fall faster. This was originally a bug that broke the intended flow of some levels. We decided we should tweak the code to keep the bug, but nerf it for balancing reasons. Movement should also feel more snappy on controller after this update.

Leaderboard Fixes The leaderboard will now load top 50 scores instead of top 20. The leaderboard is now scrollable (only in ghost selection screen) Fixed some transparency issues with global leaderboard.



And that summarizes almost all of the changes in version 1.1-1. We are very grateful for the amount of support the game has received and hope to continue improving the game with each new version.

There is also a secret on Level 4 that utilizes the new mechanics. See if you can find it!