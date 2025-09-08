 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902257 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1-1

Version 1.1-1 implements some fixes and changes that help polish the game.

  • You can now hold UP to stay in the air or hold DOWN to fall faster.

    • This was originally a bug that broke the intended flow of some levels. We decided we should tweak the code to keep the bug, but nerf it for balancing reasons.

    • Movement should also feel more snappy on controller after this update.

  • Leaderboard Fixes

    • The leaderboard will now load top 50 scores instead of top 20.

    • The leaderboard is now scrollable (only in ghost selection screen)

    • Fixed some transparency issues with global leaderboard.

And that summarizes almost all of the changes in version 1.1-1. We are very grateful for the amount of support the game has received and hope to continue improving the game with each new version.

There is also a secret on Level 4 that utilizes the new mechanics. See if you can find it!

