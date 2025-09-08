 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902205 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed video playback issues (codec compatibility on some systems).
- Fixed fullscreen/windowed/borderless settings not saving correctly.

Thanks for playing! Please remember to leave a review if you are enjoying Torii!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1589681
  • Loading history…
