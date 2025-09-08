- Fixed video playback issues (codec compatibility on some systems).
- Fixed fullscreen/windowed/borderless settings not saving correctly.
Thanks for playing! Please remember to leave a review if you are enjoying Torii!
Torii – Hotfix 2.1.1
