changes some cards and decks as players asked
also seen a lot of you wrote me that the new cards dilute the shop pool and to focus on quality rather quantity,
so ill take back the daily card idea and just focus on other parts of the game for now
keep me updated on your thoughts in the feedback
schedule change & general balance
