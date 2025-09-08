 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902176 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
changes some cards and decks as players asked

also seen a lot of you wrote me that the new cards dilute the shop pool and to focus on quality rather quantity,
so ill take back the daily card idea and just focus on other parts of the game for now

keep me updated on your thoughts in the feedback

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682911
  • Loading history…
