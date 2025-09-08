 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19902132 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
JAPANESE
📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes added.

GAMEPLAY
🌀 Entire New Skilltree System!
Press "F1" to choose a skill when you level up.
✨ More unlockable skills coming soon!

📖 New “How To” Information Book
Found at the start across your bed.
Choose a topic to learn more about, like Crafting or Fishing. (Requested by Steam review)
This guide will grow over time with more details about:
・Japanese study approaches for your level & goals
・Game mechanics

OTHER
🔊 Level-Up sound reduced
🎨 Font coloring improved
🖼️ Many popup windows now use a mini-picture instead of [閉じる = とじる = Close]
🎒 Character name updated from Zero → ゼロ

✨ More updates on the way!
またね！Light :>

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link