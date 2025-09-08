JAPANESE
📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes added.
GAMEPLAY
🌀 Entire New Skilltree System!
Press "F1" to choose a skill when you level up.
✨ More unlockable skills coming soon!
📖 New “How To” Information Book
Found at the start across your bed.
Choose a topic to learn more about, like Crafting or Fishing. (Requested by Steam review)
This guide will grow over time with more details about:
・Japanese study approaches for your level & goals
・Game mechanics
OTHER
🔊 Level-Up sound reduced
🎨 Font coloring improved
🖼️ Many popup windows now use a mini-picture instead of [閉じる = とじる = Close]
🎒 Character name updated from Zero → ゼロ
✨ More updates on the way!
またね！Light :>
BUILD 5.2: 🎌 Skilltree & How-To Guide
