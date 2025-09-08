JAPANESE

📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes added.



GAMEPLAY

🌀 Entire New Skilltree System!

Press "F1" to choose a skill when you level up.

✨ More unlockable skills coming soon!



📖 New “How To” Information Book

Found at the start across your bed.

Choose a topic to learn more about, like Crafting or Fishing. (Requested by Steam review)

This guide will grow over time with more details about:

・Japanese study approaches for your level & goals

・Game mechanics



OTHER

🔊 Level-Up sound reduced

🎨 Font coloring improved

🖼️ Many popup windows now use a mini-picture instead of [閉じる = とじる = Close]

🎒 Character name updated from Zero → ゼロ



✨ More updates on the way!

またね！Light :>