8 September 2025 Build 19902118 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There are two changes in this update:

- "One Fighter" mode; when this is enabled, if you lose a fighter you lose the mission. There are bonus requisition points if you can beat the mission in One Fighter mode, however. This mode can be enabled or disabled in Options->Gameplay. It is off by default.

- Options menu descriptions: The Video and Gameplay options now have descriptive text.

