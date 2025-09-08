English##########Content################[Dr. Kyofu]This mad bio-science girl got her character song < > (The song introduces many of her functionalities, such as fusion pets, make persona masks, and distill memory. And...the madness of a genius.)[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play in her lab after you meet her for the first time.[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play during the secret ending of the mini-game room.[Dr. Kyofu]Her character song will now play when you check her in the relationship menu.[Boombox]You can now hear her character song from your Boomboxes.[Dr. Kyofu's Lab]When you enter the secret room filled with slime, the BGM will no longer change.简体中文##########Content################【恐怖博士】这个疯狂的生物学家小姐姐有了她自己的角色歌。《无知虫豸永远不识我的才华》（歌曲中讲述了她的很多功能，包括宠物融合、制造人格面具、提取记忆等。以及……作为天才的疯狂。）【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在你首次遇到她之后作为她实验室的背景音乐。【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在触发小游戏房间的隐藏结局时播放。【恐怖博士】她的角色歌现在会在你在关系界面检查她的条目时播放。【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器里听她的角色歌。【恐怖博士的实验室】当你进入那个到处都是史莱姆的秘密房间，背景音乐现在不会变化。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场