8 September 2025 Build 19902037 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Couple small changes. Hope you're enjoying the update!

  • Made an update to how the Hive Queen moves side to side during her missile strafe that should prevent her from going all the way off screen in rare instances
  • Fixed a typo with Ms. Midas's description

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  Loading history…
