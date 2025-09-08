- Made an update to how the Hive Queen moves side to side during her missile strafe that should prevent her from going all the way off screen in rare instances
- Fixed a typo with Ms. Midas's description
Hotfix 0.15.02
Couple small changes. Hope you're enjoying the update!
