 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19901958 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FEATURES
- some countries have now leader of opposition role in parliament
- categories can propose a mission to elect their candidate in parliament/congress

IMPROVEMENTS
- general improvements to UI
- added coalition breakup reason
- improvements to proposal/mission system

FIXES
- an error related to coups
- an error related to coalition dissolve
- a bug with national budget
- more reported bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link