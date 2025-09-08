FEATURES
- some countries have now leader of opposition role in parliament
- categories can propose a mission to elect their candidate in parliament/congress
IMPROVEMENTS
- general improvements to UI
- added coalition breakup reason
- improvements to proposal/mission system
FIXES
- an error related to coups
- an error related to coalition dissolve
- a bug with national budget
- more reported bugs
Update 14.13
Update notes via Steam Community
