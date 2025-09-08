 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901904 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new faction suited for absolute RTS beginners. All they have to do is place buildings! Drone Depots will then automatically create combat drones that will automatically group up until there are enough to attack. They can also set to actively patrol or attack, but can otherwise not be controlled (micro) like units from the other factions.

Currently it works as a proof of concept, but some things are clearly missing:
- Some controllable Gundam-style units to give the player some more agency over what gets attacked
- Seeker Missile ability to give the player more control on what enemy structures to damage
- Superweapons

As a faction it is the youngest but also one of the most important for modern audiences. Stay tuned for updates!

Changed files in this update

