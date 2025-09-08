 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19901872 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My dearest friends, hello! With this update i bring to you C.I. Manager, a game mode that is all about YOU GUESSED IT managing your own virtual team by giving them orders from the sidelines in the middle of the action, by modyifying and improving their playstyle to better fit your vision, and by using the newly introduced the Berserk, a mechanic gives a temporary boost to the stats of your team's captain!

Unlock Berserk in normal gameplay by raking up a streak of 6 victories and purchase other newly created unlockables!

Alongside C.I. Manager, this new update also comes with plenty of bug fixes, gameplay adjustments and small content additions!

See you soon for my next update!

