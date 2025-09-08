Erythristic and xanthochromistic skins give better xp and credit rewards like other rarer skins



Minor improvements to player 3rd person animations



Tenebris island dinosaur navigation data has been updated



Trophies that have no trophy shot no longer get empty photo frame on load



Some improvements to mods: More parameters, improved reloading and mod management



Greetings dinosaur hunters!A hotfix has been published with various improvements. Thanks again for your feedback and continued support!Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.