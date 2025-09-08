 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901848
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings dinosaur hunters!

A hotfix has been published with various improvements. Thanks again for your feedback and continued support!

  • Erythristic and xanthochromistic skins give better xp and credit rewards like other rarer skins
  • Minor improvements to player 3rd person animations
  • Tenebris island dinosaur navigation data has been updated
  • Trophies that have no trophy shot no longer get empty photo frame on load
  • Some improvements to mods: More parameters, improved reloading and mod management


Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
