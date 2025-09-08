Greetings dinosaur hunters!
A hotfix has been published with various improvements. Thanks again for your feedback and continued support!
- Erythristic and xanthochromistic skins give better xp and credit rewards like other rarer skins
- Minor improvements to player 3rd person animations
- Tenebris island dinosaur navigation data has been updated
- Trophies that have no trophy shot no longer get empty photo frame on load
- Some improvements to mods: More parameters, improved reloading and mod management
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.
Changed files in this update