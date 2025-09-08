 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19901800 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • New Shockwave ability for Void Viruses
  • New Upgrades
  • Balancing
  • New UI changes to HP bar
  • Made HP bar shake/scale/change color for player hit / heal
  • Added a new text above the player with relevant info like healing or picking up powers
  • The game now saves the zoom + position of camera in the upgrades screen so that when coming back it doesn't reset and the player can continue where he was upgrading
  • Changed Cannons (Main Weapon renamed) behavior. Instead of hitting the first target in the bullet's path, it now behaves like the Minigun, shooting directly the locked-on target, without affecting enemies in between. So Cannons auto-targeting the Boss, or priority viruses (ex: Green, Void viruses) is easier and more consistent since Cannons shoot them directly.


Removed

  • Ability to play earlier levels, now when the player unlocks a new level, he can only play that level.


Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Main Weapon would not deselect target if the player went far away from it
  • Fixed bug where currencies were not shown at the end of level if the Boss and Player died at the same time
  • Fixed bug where Cannons were not targeting the Boss if it spawned already in range near the edge
  • Fixed a bug where if the game was playing at low framerate, moving the camera around would behave strange.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link