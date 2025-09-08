New
- New Shockwave ability for Void Viruses
- New Upgrades
- Balancing
- New UI changes to HP bar
- Made HP bar shake/scale/change color for player hit / heal
- Added a new text above the player with relevant info like healing or picking up powers
- The game now saves the zoom + position of camera in the upgrades screen so that when coming back it doesn't reset and the player can continue where he was upgrading
- Changed Cannons (Main Weapon renamed) behavior. Instead of hitting the first target in the bullet's path, it now behaves like the Minigun, shooting directly the locked-on target, without affecting enemies in between. So Cannons auto-targeting the Boss, or priority viruses (ex: Green, Void viruses) is easier and more consistent since Cannons shoot them directly.
Removed
- Ability to play earlier levels, now when the player unlocks a new level, he can only play that level.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Main Weapon would not deselect target if the player went far away from it
- Fixed bug where currencies were not shown at the end of level if the Boss and Player died at the same time
- Fixed bug where Cannons were not targeting the Boss if it spawned already in range near the edge
- Fixed a bug where if the game was playing at low framerate, moving the camera around would behave strange.
