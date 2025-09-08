 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901653
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

- Renamed ‘casualties’ in men victory conditions to 'losses' to more clearly communicate that includes surrendered not just literal casualties (Luke) - see bug fix below as well.
- Scenario C12 Cottonbalers scen file updated, added Tk Ldr, new crumbs.
Map C12 map fixed error with double roads, added swamp tiles to keep German armor on the roads. Also tanks now on maneuver offensive
- efficiency: Rallies (Luke) - AI was looking at too many rally plans too slowly due to a bug. Fixed for both AI 1.0 and 2.0.

Bugs

- Surrendered Units were not being counted in “casualties” (Henk, Luke) - for Men victory condition. Now called ‘losses’ (at least to player, scenario editor is likely a bit out of date now
- Rome - c13_75(Allen) Fixed two text issues with Signore Ricci at the Majestic.
- Volturno Crossing - c11 (Allen): Swapped incorrect breadcrumbs for two German Lieutenants.
- Crash: “change_hitting_HexI passed 'None' for 'new_hitting_Hex” (Luke)
- Crash: 'NoneType' object is not subscriptable (Luke) - when dead unit that has been destroyed tried to change facing towards the destroyer. But this is not a zombie sim! ;-)
- Crash: Hex' object has no attribute 'map_x' (Patrick, Luke) - sentry


Infrastructure

- In anticipation of Three Nations DLC: AI 2.0 changes for a more aggressive AI (Henk,Patrick, Luke) - not available for Cottonbalers scenarios currently given concerns about balance.
- Config files for different release (Luke) - e.g. different AI for Cottonbalers (1.0) vs for Three Nations (2.0)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
Windows DLC 4006120English Depot 4006120
