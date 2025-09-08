This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We would like to invite the community to comment, test, and provide feedback on our upcoming changes to the new player experience which focuses on initial class selection, class identity, changes to Newhaven Valley content, pacing and balance.

Given the focus of this test we are settings things up on the dev server a little differently:

The QA server is a blank slate. You will have to create a new character for testing.

Your shared storage and the auction house will be empty.

All Steam logins are considered a subscriber so that you can create 9 characters.

The only zones currently online are: Newhaven Valley, Newhaven City, Northreach, Central Veins 1+2, and any Ember Vein accessible from NHV & Northreach.

The QA zone is offline.

At a later date we will bring over data from Live so that you can all test character migrations (ability changes, players without a spec selecting a class, etc).

Please join us in our #qa-chat discord channel to discuss and provide feedback.

Note that for new/changed abilities the Animation/VFX and Alchemy versions are not all finished yet.

Intent of Changes:

We want to bring the flavor of each class more immediately to the game and reduce the presence of generic role abilities, each character should immediately feel and look unique.

We want to bring the excitement of Alchemy, and the bizarre nature of Ember, Ruptures and Ember Veins closer to the start of the game to make sure players get an early taste of the unique fantasy the game has.

We are taking extra care to try and align with new player expectations in regards to what a class' role and fantasy is within the world.

Character changes:

Characters now start with different equipped weapons and armor based on class selected.

Removal of the Base Roles, characters select their Class (previously specialization) during character creation.

Rearrange skill grant order to prioritize early game class feel and fantasy. For example Brigands starting with Stun

Earlier access to Emberstone and Alchemy: Emberstone will now be part of the reward for the Alchemy unlock quest. Alchemy unlock quest is being revamped for NHV. This step is not yet complete and unavailable for testing.

A few generic role abilities have been replaced with more thematic class abilities. Bleeding Strike for Strikers has been replaced by... Berserkers gain a new ability "Impact" which is a slow, but inexpensive 2x weapon damage attack Brigands gain a new ability "Shifting Strike" which in addition to dealing damage, gives the Brigand a strong +Positional buff for a period of Time Wardens gain a new ability "Snare" which in addition to dealing damage slows their target's movement. Assailing Strike for Supporters (except Duelist) has been replaced by... Duelists keep Assailing Strike making armor damage core to their offensive style Warlords gain a new ability "Dread Tone" which deals damage, armor damage and has a dot effect. Sentinels again a new ability "Guarding Strike" which deals damage, armor damage, and reduces damage to their defensive target Threatening Strike for Defenders has been replaces by... Marshals gain a new ability "Concussive Strike" which is a fast attacking ability with a short Daze which can be used to interrupt mob abilities Knights gain a new ability "Order of Iron" which is a new type of self-buff for knights that can have varying effects. The Order of Iron deals additional damage on each hit. Juggernauts gain a new ability "Momentum" which deals damage and gives a stacking +dmg buff, this buff stacks up to 5 times.

Various theming elements of each class have been adjusted, such as icons and descriptions.

Sentinel's have had many of their abilities renamed to focus on a stronger theme and class identity Replenish -> Restoration Distracting Strike -> Blinding Strike Overprovision -> Night Watch

In addition to the skill replacements above many skills have been brought down to lower levels changing which abilities classes all start with. Everyone gets Strike and the following: Strikers: Berserker starts with: Impact Assault Brigand starts with: Shifting Strike Stun Warden starts with: Venom Strike Quillback Spines Supporters: Duelist starts with: Combined Strike Assailing Strike Warlord starts with: Dread Tone Rejuvenating Hymn Sentinel starts with: Blinding Strike (previously named Distracting Strike) Restoration (previously named Replenish) Defenders: Juggernaut starts with: Momentum Breach Knight starts with: Enraging Strike Order of Iron Marshal starts with: Concussive Strike Halt

Additional Balance changes Increased damage on Halt, Halt by default no longer disables auto attack, Halt now also has additional hit triggers before being removed by default. Juggernaut Roar base ability no longer gives a +dmg increase (this has moved into Momentum). Warden Assist has moved up to level 30 in order to bring Quillback Spines down to a lower level. Assist now grants the entire group Advantage for a duration instead of just your defensive target.



Content Changes: