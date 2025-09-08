 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901320 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
[Achievements]
  • Fixes an issue where calories were being counted at a different rate


[Skins]
  • Added a pack of 8 new skins which will be enalbed later on.


[Bugfix]
  • Attempt fix on closing button crashing the game instead of closing the game.


- The Banana Team

