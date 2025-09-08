- Updated the Sync Audio option to make the change immediately instead of requiring a restart
- Another fix attempt for the persisting black squares after Confession Inn
- Another fix attempt for a soft lock that occurs after revealing skills on Embark Screen
- Fixed Travelogue entry from multiple deliverables shows wrong Mastery point total
- Fixed excessive creature den spawn rates in underground regions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood
Darkest Dungeon II - K3 - Curse of the Court - 2.03.79849 HOTFIX
Update notes via Steam Community
