8 September 2025 Build 19901275 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the Sync Audio option to make the change immediately instead of requiring a restart
  • Another fix attempt for the persisting black squares after Confession Inn
  • Another fix attempt for a soft lock that occurs after revealing skills on Embark Screen
  • Fixed Travelogue entry from multiple deliverables shows wrong Mastery point total
  • Fixed excessive creature den spawn rates in underground regions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1940341
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
Windows 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715610
macOS 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715611
