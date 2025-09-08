Current version of the game: 1.04 9.9.25
Inventory. Improved movement of objects
- Now weapons can be equipped directly from the warehouse.
- Items can now be equipped in a pouch and pockets directly from the warehouse.
Inventory. QoL improvements
- Added a context menu for interacting with objects [PCM].
- Added the ability to destroy an item.
- Added a quick interaction mechanic. A double click on an item equips, uses, or carries the item, depending on the type of interaction available.
Shelter
- Both generators in the shelter produce 50% more energy. The maximum power output rate of each generator has been doubled.
Mutants
- The running speed of some mutants has been reduced.
Corrections
- Fixed the issue of perpetual recharge when opening inventory during recharge [only in the bunker and on the global map].
- Fixed an issue where hints that the player had already read were displayed repeatedly.
Changed files in this update