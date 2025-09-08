 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19901199 Edited 8 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current version of the game: 1.04 9.9.25


Inventory. Improved movement of objects

  • Now weapons can be equipped directly from the warehouse.
  • Items can now be equipped in a pouch and pockets directly from the warehouse.


Inventory. QoL improvements

  • Added a context menu for interacting with objects [PCM].
  • Added the ability to destroy an item.
  • Added a quick interaction mechanic. A double click on an item equips, uses, or carries the item, depending on the type of interaction available.


Shelter

  • Both generators in the shelter produce 50% more energy. The maximum power output rate of each generator has been doubled.


Mutants

  • The running speed of some mutants has been reduced.


Corrections

  • Fixed the issue of perpetual recharge when opening inventory during recharge [only in the bunker and on the global map].
  • Fixed an issue where hints that the player had already read were displayed repeatedly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2305131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link