8 September 2025 Build 19901158
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Update Notes

Hey everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a fresh update packed with visual upgrades and polish. Here’s what’s new:

🎨 New Artworks

  • Added brand-new artwork and improved visuals across the game.

  • Refined pixel details for a sharper and more immersive look.

⚙️ Core Improvements

  • General optimizations for smoother gameplay.

  • Tweaks under the hood to make the experience more stable and responsive.

🔄 Transitions

  • Added new transitions to enhance the flow between menus and scenes.

  • Polished animations for a smoother overall feel.

Thank you for playing and supporting us — your feedback keeps us improving every step of the way!

