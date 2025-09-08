📢 Update Notes

Hey everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a fresh update packed with visual upgrades and polish. Here’s what’s new:

🎨 New Artworks

Added brand-new artwork and improved visuals across the game.

Refined pixel details for a sharper and more immersive look.

⚙️ Core Improvements

General optimizations for smoother gameplay.

Tweaks under the hood to make the experience more stable and responsive.

🔄 Transitions

Added new transitions to enhance the flow between menus and scenes.

Polished animations for a smoother overall feel.

Thank you for playing and supporting us — your feedback keeps us improving every step of the way!