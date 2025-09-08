📢 Update Notes
Hey everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a fresh update packed with visual upgrades and polish. Here’s what’s new:
🎨 New Artworks
Added brand-new artwork and improved visuals across the game.
Refined pixel details for a sharper and more immersive look.
⚙️ Core Improvements
General optimizations for smoother gameplay.
Tweaks under the hood to make the experience more stable and responsive.
🔄 Transitions
Added new transitions to enhance the flow between menus and scenes.
Polished animations for a smoother overall feel.
Thank you for playing and supporting us — your feedback keeps us improving every step of the way!
