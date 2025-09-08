 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901092
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the SLOT CAR TRACK!

"Even though it was clear by the late 80s that video game racing would gain popularity over the old hobby of slot cars, someone at Matsuzawa apparently had enough of a soft spot for it to approve the release of this entry level track."

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
macOS Depot 2275492
Linux Depot 2275493
