 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19901056 Edited 8 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Russian translations updated (Initial pass)

  • German translations updated (Initial pass)

  • Chinese translations updated (Initial pass)

  • Removed unlinked portal pad from hub world (to be used in marathon mode)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link