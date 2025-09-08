Fixed the side mission appearance bug. You should now have a new side mission waiting for you after each card battle (win/lose).
2. Enemy Sector 1 – Balance Update
- Adjusted enemy card HP, AP, and abilities for better game balance.
- Reworked overall deck compositions to provide a more challenging and fair experience.
3. Enemy Abilities – New Additions
Enemies are now more dynamic and unpredictable with new combat mechanics:
- Special Casts: Enemies can trigger special abilities on taking damage, confirming a kill, or upon death.
- Retaliation: Certain enemies can strike back when attacked.
- Armor Piercing: Bypasses shield defenses.
- Drain: Steals health or AP from the player.
- Random Discard: Forces the player to discard a random item card.
4. Localization Updates
- French added.
- German added.
- Italian added.
