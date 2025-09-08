 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19901000 Edited 8 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Side Missions

Fixed the side mission appearance bug. You should now have a new side mission waiting for you after each card battle (win/lose).

2. Enemy Sector 1 – Balance Update

  • Adjusted enemy card HP, AP, and abilities for better game balance.
  • Reworked overall deck compositions to provide a more challenging and fair experience.


3. Enemy Abilities – New Additions
Enemies are now more dynamic and unpredictable with new combat mechanics:

  • Special Casts: Enemies can trigger special abilities on taking damage, confirming a kill, or upon death.
  • Retaliation: Certain enemies can strike back when attacked.
  • Armor Piercing: Bypasses shield defenses.
  • Drain: Steals health or AP from the player.
  • Random Discard: Forces the player to discard a random item card.


4. Localization Updates
  • French added.
  • German added.
  • Italian added.

