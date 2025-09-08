Hello everyone!

It’s been about 25 hours since launch. Even though it’s only the first day, over 330 copies have already been sold, and I sincerely thank you for that.

I have also been carefully reviewing all of the feedback you’ve shared so far.

Major Balance Adjustments

Mercenary Capacity

The most urgent issue has been mercenary capacity.

All Tier 5 or higher mercenaries (which begin appearing from Stage 2) will now have their total capacity reduced by 60% .

Previously, values ranged from 40–90, but they have now been adjusted to 20–50 .

Permanent Relics for Mercenaries

When you engrave a relic onto a mercenary, it will now remain permanently even if you bring that mercenary out upon escape.

Engraving a relic will never increase the mercenary’s capacity. From the player’s perspective, this will always result in a permanent benefit.

Card Capacity

The capacity of all cards has been reduced:

3/4/6/9/12/15 → 3/4/6/8/10/12 .

While this makes it somewhat easier to build infinite combos early on, it also addresses feedback that players were unable to extract as many desired cards in the early stages, which forced repetitive runs.

Node Visit Bonus

The bonus for visiting non-empty nodes per stage has been adjusted from 10/20/30 → 12/24/32 .

Originally, this system was intended to reduce the time it took to clear a dungeon (which could stretch to 2–3 hours) by rewarding thorough farming before moving to the next stage.

However, as feedback pointed out that this encouraged excessive repetition in the early farming phase, it has been relaxed.

Danger Level Adjustments

Previously, the difficulty spiked sharply starting at Danger 20.

After review, we concluded that node visit bonuses and adjustments at stair and boss encounters were sufficient to prevent excessively drawn-out runs.

As a result, the danger thresholds have been changed from 5/10/15/20 → 5/10/15/25, with the difficulty at 25 also being slightly reduced.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a relic engraved on a mercenary would disappear if the mercenary was picked up and redeployed in the field.

Future Plans

Improvements to UI and insufficient explanations are planned.

We are also preparing adjustments to reduce the excessive stress caused when the player fails.

Closing

We have significantly adjusted what we believe to be the most critical issues raised in your feedback: capacity and difficulty.

We will continue to make improvements going forward. Thank you very much for playing, and please keep sharing your valuable feedback!