 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19900671 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Season 10 of Blood Bowl 3 begins soon and will run for 3 months with a brand-new solo game mode:

Sylvania’s Harvest Season. Get ready to take on the AI in a brutally fast-paced and wildly unpredictable challenge.

Choose your side among three iconic teams: Vampires, Necromantic Horrors, or Shambling Undead.

What’s in store:

  • Exclusive Teams: Face off against custom rosters created by community legends Misspelledtree, Andriy, and Rick Wreckless. Every month brings fresh themed rosters.

  • Faster Matches: 6 turns per half keep the action swift without sacrificing brutality.

  • Rule Twist: Each turn permits 2 Blitz actions and 2 Fouls, expect strategy and carnage.

  • Haunted Pitches: Special rules inspired by the dark lands of Sylvania.

  • Bloody Scoring System: Earn points not just for match outcomes, but for the deaths you cause and the zombies you raise.

At season's end, the faction with the most points will be awarded a legendary customization in its colors, affirming its dominance over Sylvania’s Harvest Season.

Show your skills, face off against cunning AI, and dominate the haunted fields!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1016951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link