The Season 10 of Blood Bowl 3 begins soon and will run for 3 months with a brand-new solo game mode:

Sylvania’s Harvest Season. Get ready to take on the AI in a brutally fast-paced and wildly unpredictable challenge.

Choose your side among three iconic teams: Vampires, Necromantic Horrors, or Shambling Undead.

What’s in store:

Exclusive Teams : Face off against custom rosters created by community legends Misspelledtree, Andriy, and Rick Wreckless. Every month brings fresh themed rosters.

Faster Matches : 6 turns per half keep the action swift without sacrificing brutality.

Rule Twist : Each turn permits 2 Blitz actions and 2 Fouls, expect strategy and carnage.

Haunted Pitches : Special rules inspired by the dark lands of Sylvania.

Bloody Scoring System: Earn points not just for match outcomes, but for the deaths you cause and the zombies you raise.

At season's end, the faction with the most points will be awarded a legendary customization in its colors, affirming its dominance over Sylvania’s Harvest Season.

Show your skills, face off against cunning AI, and dominate the haunted fields!