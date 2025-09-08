 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19900573
0.13.5.0
0.13.5.0

Additions:
- Scrapping items that can be broken down or opened now opens them!
- New cursed relic! Burning Embers. On crit, the hero and target are burned for a short period of time.
- Added items for spawning the hurricane titus and twin vipers bosses, and the associated furniture items.
- New dungeon type! Orc Compound. A level 3 raid on an orc, goblin and troll stronghold. Main resource are souls that can be crafted into relics.

Other Changes:
- Players will no longer be told to create more potions if they have Hyper Potions.
- Improved visual clarity in the 3D guild hall viewer.
- The audit mission information now shows the correct information being compared against.
- Improved resizing popups.
- Slightly increased the size of item hover boxes to prevent overlapping of text.
- A large assortment of items can no longer be brought into raids. (Example, the boss spawners, which was breaking something.)
- When the Bodyguard isn't in the guild, he is now considered on vacation. (You could glitch him with the last raid inventory system.)

Balance:
- Improved the potions that the caterer will create.
- Increased the amount of money you get from small chests in raids, and changed how some traps work.
- Some furniture items have had their stats tweaked.
- The Major Mimic's item eat ability now heals less.
- Enemies in the hive dungeon have had their drop tables retooled slightly.
- More spiders now spawn in higher level cave dungeons.
- Boss enemies now lose status effects at double speed.
- A slight amount more furniture can now be placed in a room before it is considered full.

Bug Fixes:
- The Witch will no longer repeatedly wipe hero skill energy.
- You'll no longer be told that hero inventories are full while gathering even if they aren't.
- Fixed the staff skill when used by rivals. (and orcs)
- Double clicking on the recipe button on the guide now crafts the item again.
- Intermediate Lathes now properly craft level 3 ingredients.
- Fixed double clicking to add items to the shop pin and crafting popup.
- Double clicking to add an item to the start raid popup has been fixed.
- Fixed some clickbox bleedthrough on some popups.
- It is now possible to win Corporate Mode.

