0.13.5.0



Additions:

- Scrapping items that can be broken down or opened now opens them!

- New cursed relic! Burning Embers. On crit, the hero and target are burned for a short period of time.

- Added items for spawning the hurricane titus and twin vipers bosses, and the associated furniture items.

- New dungeon type! Orc Compound. A level 3 raid on an orc, goblin and troll stronghold. Main resource are souls that can be crafted into relics.



Other Changes:

- Players will no longer be told to create more potions if they have Hyper Potions.

- Improved visual clarity in the 3D guild hall viewer.

- The audit mission information now shows the correct information being compared against.

- Improved resizing popups.

- Slightly increased the size of item hover boxes to prevent overlapping of text.

- A large assortment of items can no longer be brought into raids. (Example, the boss spawners, which was breaking something.)

- When the Bodyguard isn't in the guild, he is now considered on vacation. (You could glitch him with the last raid inventory system.)



Balance:

- Improved the potions that the caterer will create.

- Increased the amount of money you get from small chests in raids, and changed how some traps work.

- Some furniture items have had their stats tweaked.

- The Major Mimic's item eat ability now heals less.

- Enemies in the hive dungeon have had their drop tables retooled slightly.

- More spiders now spawn in higher level cave dungeons.

- Boss enemies now lose status effects at double speed.

- A slight amount more furniture can now be placed in a room before it is considered full.



Bug Fixes:

- The Witch will no longer repeatedly wipe hero skill energy.

- You'll no longer be told that hero inventories are full while gathering even if they aren't.

- Fixed the staff skill when used by rivals. (and orcs)

- Double clicking on the recipe button on the guide now crafts the item again.

- Intermediate Lathes now properly craft level 3 ingredients.

- Fixed double clicking to add items to the shop pin and crafting popup.

- Double clicking to add an item to the start raid popup has been fixed.

- Fixed some clickbox bleedthrough on some popups.

- It is now possible to win Corporate Mode.