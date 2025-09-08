- Advanced Shop button will now be highlighted when activated for the first time

- Reduced base number of arrows from 'Arrowgance' from 7 to 5

- Orcs can no longer fire more than 20 arrows at once with 'Arrowgance'

- Further reduced Stamina of Wyverns (especially Storm Wyvern)

- Fixed an issue when using the 'Ascension' Rune and trying to complete the Tutorial

- Fixed an issue where the gem reward after battle was displayed incorrectly