 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19900558 Edited 8 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Advanced Shop button will now be highlighted when activated for the first time
- Reduced base number of arrows from 'Arrowgance' from 7 to 5
- Orcs can no longer fire more than 20 arrows at once with 'Arrowgance'
- Further reduced Stamina of Wyverns (especially Storm Wyvern)
- Fixed an issue when using the 'Ascension' Rune and trying to complete the Tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the gem reward after battle was displayed incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link