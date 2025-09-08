- Advanced Shop button will now be highlighted when activated for the first time
- Reduced base number of arrows from 'Arrowgance' from 7 to 5
- Orcs can no longer fire more than 20 arrows at once with 'Arrowgance'
- Further reduced Stamina of Wyverns (especially Storm Wyvern)
- Fixed an issue when using the 'Ascension' Rune and trying to complete the Tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the gem reward after battle was displayed incorrectly
Update v1.21.11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update