Release Notes 0.9.6.7
Repairs now correctly require only resources, not crew.
Resource collectors no longer attempt to deliver materials into enemy Pirate Command Centers.
Fixed the Rotator module button not being visible.
Fixed cases where Salvage or Harvest buttons lacked their background highlight when hovered.
Prevented rare error messages that could appear when loading a game with an empty wreck.
Addressed issues with speech events triggering incorrectly after loading a saved game.
