9 September 2025 Build 19900545 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Notes 0.9.6.7

  • Repairs now correctly require only resources, not crew.

  • Resource collectors no longer attempt to deliver materials into enemy Pirate Command Centers.

  • Fixed the Rotator module button not being visible.

  • Fixed cases where Salvage or Harvest buttons lacked their background highlight when hovered.

  • Prevented rare error messages that could appear when loading a game with an empty wreck.

  • Addressed issues with speech events triggering incorrectly after loading a saved game.

