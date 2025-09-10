Spanish + Sale

Surprise! Thanks to the efforts of Alberto Pensado I was able to add a Spanish translation. The game now has a total of 9 languages available and I'm super happy so many folks are able to experience it in their preferred one! To celebrate, the game is also on sale right now! ❤️

As always, if you find any issues or have notes for the Spanish version, please let me (and thereby Alberto) know and we'll do our best fixing anything that comes up.

New game? 👽⚔️🤖

In other news, and maybe less of a surprise, while I'm super glad with the number of players Rack and Slay found, I'm working on a new game I'm very excited about! It'll be pretty different, but definitely one for the roguelike enjoyers again. If you'd like to keep up to date and be among the first to learn more about it, feel free to follow the usual places!

Discord

Bluesky

Steam

All the best,

Fabian