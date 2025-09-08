 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19900520
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Dashing can now start your jet runs

  • Fix titan parry not dealing damage when too close

  • Fix ghost visibility resetting when getting new record

  • Fix screen overlay not resetting properly

  • Jet Hook fixes

    • Fix hook not cancellable in some edge cases

    • Set max hook projectile range to 30k

  • Visual tweaks to projectiles shot by player

    • Shooting should feel more tight

    • Gameplay not affected

  • Added "copy times to clipboard" functionality

    • You can find the button in level select

    • Will copy all times in the selected campaign (main or bonus levels)

    • CSV format

  • Marathon splits now scroll to active split

  • Added some missing marathon dev times

  • Made speedometer show "true speed"

  • Fix new game / continue button showing wrong text

  • Some tweaks to leaderboard UI

  • Probably fixed credits scroll speed

  • Ordered more coffee

