Dashing can now start your jet runs
Fix titan parry not dealing damage when too close
Fix ghost visibility resetting when getting new record
Fix screen overlay not resetting properly
Jet Hook fixes
Fix hook not cancellable in some edge cases
Set max hook projectile range to 30k
Visual tweaks to projectiles shot by player
Shooting should feel more tight
Gameplay not affected
Added "copy times to clipboard" functionality
You can find the button in level select
Will copy all times in the selected campaign (main or bonus levels)
CSV format
Marathon splits now scroll to active split
Added some missing marathon dev times
Made speedometer show "true speed"
Fix new game / continue button showing wrong text
Some tweaks to leaderboard UI
Probably fixed credits scroll speed
Ordered more coffee
Patch 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update