8 September 2025 Build 19900455 Edited 8 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-new Trooper weapon: Single Barrel (shotgun)

-slightly improved character proportions and mesh a bit

-tweaked character skinning a bit

-new dirt texture (experimental)

-tweaked shader a bit (experimental)

-tweaked straight pants meshes to be less bloated and more as they should be

-post fire reload delay reduced from 0.5s to 0.3s

-fixed reload spam exploit to get faster reloads

-fixed empty new item popup appearing when buying a chest

-pending rewards indicator should now disappear after opening all chests

Changed files in this update

