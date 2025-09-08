-new Trooper weapon: Single Barrel (shotgun)

-slightly improved character proportions and mesh a bit

-tweaked character skinning a bit

-new dirt texture (experimental)

-tweaked shader a bit (experimental)

-tweaked straight pants meshes to be less bloated and more as they should be

-post fire reload delay reduced from 0.5s to 0.3s

-fixed reload spam exploit to get faster reloads

-fixed empty new item popup appearing when buying a chest

-pending rewards indicator should now disappear after opening all chests