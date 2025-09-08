-new Trooper weapon: Single Barrel (shotgun)
-slightly improved character proportions and mesh a bit
-tweaked character skinning a bit
-new dirt texture (experimental)
-tweaked shader a bit (experimental)
-tweaked straight pants meshes to be less bloated and more as they should be
-post fire reload delay reduced from 0.5s to 0.3s
-fixed reload spam exploit to get faster reloads
-fixed empty new item popup appearing when buying a chest
-pending rewards indicator should now disappear after opening all chests
