NEW:- Hardcore frostflame has released
- New hardcore boss pet added
- 10 Additional difficulties have been added to Expeditions, with new modifiers!
- "Fel Flames" footsteps added to the expedition store
CHANGES:- Projectiles will no longer spawn if your camera is up against the edge of the playable world, from that specific side (Expeditions only)
- Knockback removed from necrotic blade
- Necrotic blade now can't stack-spawn anymore, the move has to be finished entirely before a new one can spawn
FIXED:- The insanity clone will no longer count as an "active" enemy while the waves are in progress during expeditions
- An issue with the attunement book for magic abilities not having enough space has been resolved
- Added more safeguards that may have kept up stamina surge even though it should have ended
- Overshield potions will now always provide their full overshield amount, regardless of how much overshield you have at that time
- Issue resolved with footsteps not rendering during expeditions or on the shrouded isles
Changed files in this update