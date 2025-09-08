NEW: - Hardcore frostflame has released

- New hardcore boss pet added

- 10 Additional difficulties have been added to Expeditions, with new modifiers!

- "Fel Flames" footsteps added to the expedition store



CHANGES: - Projectiles will no longer spawn if your camera is up against the edge of the playable world, from that specific side (Expeditions only)

- Knockback removed from necrotic blade

- Necrotic blade now can't stack-spawn anymore, the move has to be finished entirely before a new one can spawn



FIXED: - The insanity clone will no longer count as an "active" enemy while the waves are in progress during expeditions

- An issue with the attunement book for magic abilities not having enough space has been resolved

- Added more safeguards that may have kept up stamina surge even though it should have ended

- Overshield potions will now always provide their full overshield amount, regardless of how much overshield you have at that time

- Issue resolved with footsteps not rendering during expeditions or on the shrouded isles