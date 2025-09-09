0.93.16 Hotfix is now live on Steam!

This is a rather significant update that addresses several issues related to animals not eating, as reported by the community. We've also adopted many in-game adjustments to deliver a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience. We hope you like these changes and feel free to let us know if you have any feedback!

Below is the detailed changelist:

Gamplay Adjustments

Increased the selling price of animals

Increased the selling price of animal produces, processed goods, and cooked items

Increased the selling price of processed fish roe

Increased the drop rate of rare produces from animals

Increased the satiety provided by alfalfa grass and rough feed

Increased the capacity of the feeding trough

Increased the growth speed of alfalfa grass in the pasture basin

Improved the acceleration effects and production time of fertilizer/organic fertilizer

Improved the acceleration effect of farm lights

Increased the cooking speed

Increased the production speed of iron ingots, steel ingots, and gold ingots in furnace/advanced furnace

Increased the health of wetland mangroves and the amount of rockwood dropped

Increased the health of abandoned car frames and large metal scrap piles, as well as the quantity of items dropped

Increased the stack size of crops and recipe items

Increased the capacity and water drawing speed of basic wells

Slightly increased the growth, metabolism, and breeding speed of animals

Adjusted the animal space occupancy and building capacity

Adjusted the metabolism speed, incubation time, and growth time of farmed fish

Adjusted the quantity of processed dried products from farmed fish

Adjusted the recovery values of canned food

Adjusted the recipes for electric dehydrators and giant casks

Reduced the duration of organic fertilizer

Reduced the number of animals sold in the April from Kenenimuu

Reduced the probability of monsters dropping canned food

Added an agriculture tab to the item encyclopedia

Adjusted the mechanics of giant casks, large pickling jars, electric dehydrators, and aging racks: processing time for raw materials no longer stacks, and products are produced simultaneously

Adjusted the tech tree icons and the display style of locked nodes

Adjusted the positions of the pickling jar, dehydrator, and loom in the life tech tree

Adjusted the calculation formula for crop growth acceleration (fertilizer acceleration no longer has an independent multiplier)

Adjusted the order of items in the encyclopedia

Adjusted the distribution of monsters near the wetland entrance

Adjusted the texture of the pasture basin in its initial stage

Adjusted the filling mechanics of feeding troughs and generators to allow for overfilling

If a planting pot is dismantled while the crop is not in the seed or mature stage, fiber will always drop

Added texture variations for aging racks when filling different number of bottles

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue where newly purchased animals might not eat

Fixed an issue where animals would teleport abnormally after performing certain actions while jumping

Fixed an issue where specific platform structures could cause animals to step into the air when being herded

Fixed an issue where animals could eat alfalfa grass in the second stage of the pasture basin

Fixed an issue where fish roe could be placed in ecological fish tanks

