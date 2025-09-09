0.93.16 Hotfix is now live on Steam!
This is a rather significant update that addresses several issues related to animals not eating, as reported by the community. We've also adopted many in-game adjustments to deliver a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience. We hope you like these changes and feel free to let us know if you have any feedback!
Below is the detailed changelist:
Gamplay Adjustments
Increased the selling price of animals
Increased the selling price of animal produces, processed goods, and cooked items
Increased the selling price of processed fish roe
Increased the drop rate of rare produces from animals
Increased the satiety provided by alfalfa grass and rough feed
Increased the capacity of the feeding trough
Increased the growth speed of alfalfa grass in the pasture basin
Improved the acceleration effects and production time of fertilizer/organic fertilizer
Improved the acceleration effect of farm lights
Increased the cooking speed
Increased the production speed of iron ingots, steel ingots, and gold ingots in furnace/advanced furnace
Increased the health of wetland mangroves and the amount of rockwood dropped
Increased the health of abandoned car frames and large metal scrap piles, as well as the quantity of items dropped
Increased the stack size of crops and recipe items
Increased the capacity and water drawing speed of basic wells
Slightly increased the growth, metabolism, and breeding speed of animals
Adjusted the animal space occupancy and building capacity
Adjusted the metabolism speed, incubation time, and growth time of farmed fish
Adjusted the quantity of processed dried products from farmed fish
Adjusted the recovery values of canned food
Adjusted the recipes for electric dehydrators and giant casks
Reduced the duration of organic fertilizer
Reduced the number of animals sold in the April from Kenenimuu
Reduced the probability of monsters dropping canned food
Added an agriculture tab to the item encyclopedia
Adjusted the mechanics of giant casks, large pickling jars, electric dehydrators, and aging racks: processing time for raw materials no longer stacks, and products are produced simultaneously
Adjusted the tech tree icons and the display style of locked nodes
Adjusted the positions of the pickling jar, dehydrator, and loom in the life tech tree
Adjusted the calculation formula for crop growth acceleration (fertilizer acceleration no longer has an independent multiplier)
Adjusted the order of items in the encyclopedia
Adjusted the distribution of monsters near the wetland entrance
Adjusted the texture of the pasture basin in its initial stage
Adjusted the filling mechanics of feeding troughs and generators to allow for overfilling
If a planting pot is dismantled while the crop is not in the seed or mature stage, fiber will always drop
Added texture variations for aging racks when filling different number of bottles
BUG Fixes
Fixed an issue where newly purchased animals might not eat
Fixed an issue where animals would teleport abnormally after performing certain actions while jumping
Fixed an issue where specific platform structures could cause animals to step into the air when being herded
Fixed an issue where animals could eat alfalfa grass in the second stage of the pasture basin
Fixed an issue where fish roe could be placed in ecological fish tanks
Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback
If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net. Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.
