Add castle destruction effects to roofs and wood



Add artillery destruction of arrow turrets



Add destruction effects to tower battlements



Add all tower sets as props



Add portcullis settings to gate



Add tower roof with machicolations and roof



Add gameplay functionality to the portcullis in the castle creator



Add units throwing stones off walls



Add throwable rock item



Add wood hybrid square tower roof



Add stone wall set with wooden walkway



Add passage to gate style 2



Add sapping support for custom castle gates



Add support for original campaign destruction levels



Add menu option for advanced destruction effects under performance



Improve arrow turret logic



Change siege ram model



Change siege ladder textures



Reorder prop categories to make more sense



Automatically add railings to newly placed walls if that is the most common setting



Improve gate breaching



Improve castle destruction effects



Fix crash related to arrow hit



Fix fire braziers spawning under prop roofing



Fix inside corner blocking tiles



Fix props not properly blocking unit and player spawn positions



Fix autostairing algorithm



Fix arrow turrets still shooting after battle ends



Fix units not yelling when charging castle



Fix unit closing distance during siege battles



Fix roof on manor house clipping



Fix units not drawing secondary when unarmed



Hello everyone,It is time for the second major Castle Creator update. This one expands both siege warfare and castle building in exciting new ways!I have added dynamic destruction visuals for rooftops and wooden structures and brought back support for undermining the gatehouse. Siege rams have also been improved: You can now build castles with fully functional portcullis gates.I also added throwable rock items that you can place around your castle. Units stationed near ladders on walls will automatically make use of these to defend more effectively.This patch comes with many more fixes and improvements which you can read in the full list below.After this patch the focus will be on improving what is there in addition to expanding the castle creator functionality and slowly enabling campaign use of the custom castles. When that is completed, it's time to allow sharing on the workshop!