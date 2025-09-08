It is time for the second major Castle Creator update. This one expands both siege warfare and castle building in exciting new ways!
I have added dynamic destruction visuals for rooftops and wooden structures and brought back support for undermining the gatehouse. Siege rams have also been improved: You can now build castles with fully functional portcullis gates.
I also added throwable rock items that you can place around your castle. Units stationed near ladders on walls will automatically make use of these to defend more effectively.
This patch comes with many more fixes and improvements which you can read in the full list below.
After this patch the focus will be on improving what is there in addition to expanding the castle creator functionality and slowly enabling campaign use of the custom castles. When that is completed, it's time to allow sharing on the workshop!
Thank you for all the support so far!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Changelog
- Add castle destruction effects to roofs and wood
- Add artillery destruction of arrow turrets
- Add destruction effects to tower battlements
- Add all tower sets as props
- Add portcullis settings to gate
- Add tower roof with machicolations and roof
- Add gameplay functionality to the portcullis in the castle creator
- Add units throwing stones off walls
- Add throwable rock item
- Add wood hybrid square tower roof
- Add stone wall set with wooden walkway
- Add passage to gate style 2
- Add sapping support for custom castle gates
- Add support for original campaign destruction levels
- Add menu option for advanced destruction effects under performance
- Improve arrow turret logic
- Change siege ram model
- Change siege ladder textures
- Reorder prop categories to make more sense
- Automatically add railings to newly placed walls if that is the most common setting
- Improve gate breaching
- Improve castle destruction effects
- Fix crash related to arrow hit
- Fix fire braziers spawning under prop roofing
- Fix inside corner blocking tiles
- Fix props not properly blocking unit and player spawn positions
- Fix autostairing algorithm
- Fix arrow turrets still shooting after battle ends
- Fix units not yelling when charging castle
- Fix unit closing distance during siege battles
- Fix roof on manor house clipping
- Fix units not drawing secondary when unarmed
Changed files in this update