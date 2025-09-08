 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19900186 Edited 8 September 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update for Finnish Pub Simulator has been released.

Changelog

  • Added loyalty discounts for each category of alcohol. The more you buy, the more you save! Discount amounts are 5%, 10%, 33%, 50% depending on how much you have purchased

  • Added the ability for a player to take a drink from the fridge

    • Each day they have a random alcohol tolerance

    • Once a player is drunk they will stay drunk until the end of day (with very obvious effects!)

  • Added a "Session Ended" screen on an unexpected disconnect (host closes the server, you lose connection, etc.)

  • Added client connected/disconnected messages

  • Fixed remote clients not seeing the correct data on the unlockables menu

  • Fixed various edge cases with empty bottles when pouring from the drinks cupboard

  • When pouring drinks from the drinks cupboard it will now do its best to select a bottle that has something in it instead of just the first one it finds

Changed files in this update

Depot 3310751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link