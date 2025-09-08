A new update for Finnish Pub Simulator has been released.

Added loyalty discounts for each category of alcohol. The more you buy, the more you save! Discount amounts are 5%, 10%, 33%, 50% depending on how much you have purchased

Added the ability for a player to take a drink from the fridge Each day they have a random alcohol tolerance

Once a player is drunk they will stay drunk until the end of day (with very obvious effects!)

Added a "Session Ended" screen on an unexpected disconnect (host closes the server, you lose connection, etc.)

Added client connected/disconnected messages

Fixed remote clients not seeing the correct data on the unlockables menu

Fixed various edge cases with empty bottles when pouring from the drinks cupboard