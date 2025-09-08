A new update for Finnish Pub Simulator has been released.
Changelog
Added loyalty discounts for each category of alcohol. The more you buy, the more you save! Discount amounts are 5%, 10%, 33%, 50% depending on how much you have purchased
Added the ability for a player to take a drink from the fridge
Each day they have a random alcohol tolerance
Once a player is drunk they will stay drunk until the end of day (with very obvious effects!)
Added a "Session Ended" screen on an unexpected disconnect (host closes the server, you lose connection, etc.)
Added client connected/disconnected messages
Fixed remote clients not seeing the correct data on the unlockables menu
Fixed various edge cases with empty bottles when pouring from the drinks cupboard
When pouring drinks from the drinks cupboard it will now do its best to select a bottle that has something in it instead of just the first one it finds
