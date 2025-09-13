 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19900028 Edited 13 September 2025 – 01:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a quick patch responding to a player request.

Happy hunting!

Improvements:

  • TDC: can gather distance even if the ship is out of torpedo range. This allows players to use TBT and Periscope to obtain distance for other uses such as deck gun ranges etc.


Features:

  • New: Combat Map: add tooltip with ship type when ship has been identified

Contact us for bug reports: We are working on a in-game solution.


Save Game Location: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Microprose\Silent Depth 2
Game Session Logs: <your steamfolder>\steamapps\common\Silent Depth 2 - Pacific\Silent Depth 2_Data\Logs

Alternatively you can jump to this folder by clicking on the “Cog” on the game’s library page, then mouse over “Manage” then click on “Browse Local Files” and follow the folder structure above.

Thank you for taking the time to help us find the bugs! Now for the update report!

