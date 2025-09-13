Happy hunting!
Improvements:
- TDC: can gather distance even if the ship is out of torpedo range. This allows players to use TBT and Periscope to obtain distance for other uses such as deck gun ranges etc.
Features:
- New: Combat Map: add tooltip with ship type when ship has been identified
Contact us for bug reports: We are working on a in-game solution.
- The Steam Discussion Forums
- Our Discord
- Or support@microprose.com
Save Game Location: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Microprose\Silent Depth 2
Game Session Logs: <your steamfolder>\steamapps\common\Silent Depth 2 - Pacific\Silent Depth 2_Data\Logs
Alternatively you can jump to this folder by clicking on the “Cog” on the game’s library page, then mouse over “Manage” then click on “Browse Local Files” and follow the folder structure above.
Thank you for taking the time to help us find the bugs! Now for the update report!
Changed files in this update