I’ve been working hard on this update for the past month. I’ve read reviews, listened to feedback, watched reactions, researched online, and put in a lot of effort to improve August Night.

One of the biggest things I realized is that players weren’t really fond of the pre-rendered cutscenes. From the start, I actually had the ability to make them playable in-game, but I thought rendering them in Blender would be a cool idea. Looking back, it didn’t work out the way I hoped. So, I’ve replaced those pre-rendered moments with actual playable sections—most importantly, the intro and the ending.

I’ve also updated the interaction system. Instead of zooming, interactions now use the “E” key, like most games, though zoom is still kept for the peephole part

The map structure of the second area has been reworked as well: I added new elements, removed some parts, and adjusted things for a better experience

On the narrative side, while the story still remains intentionally a bit mysterious, I’ve added clearer hints and tweaked certain aspects to make it more understandable.

Overall, this update is about refining the game and making it feel more true to itself. I really hope you enjoy the changes. If you do, it would mean a lot if you shared the game with others and helped spread the word.

Thank you for playing August Night. Your support means everything, and I’d love to hear what you think of the update.



DM me on X or IG on @sahlibrahimi



