Dear Probers, here are some patch notes for build (6751):



- Save system fixes

- No more price hiking money dupe lmao

- If fuel price is too high, cars won't spawn lmao

- Performance upgrades

- New graphics options

- Trashbag has better collision

- Boots are on hook so they reset properly

- Restocking fuel should work properly

- End of demo popup should show propery

- ACTUALLY updated the photobooth

- Fixed textures on the 4 toe option

- Can't open cash register untill all items scanned

- No more unavailable items at register

- No more customers being sus for no reason



If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!