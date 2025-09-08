Dear Probers, here are some patch notes for build (6751):
- Save system fixes
- No more price hiking money dupe lmao
- If fuel price is too high, cars won't spawn lmao
- Performance upgrades
- New graphics options
- Trashbag has better collision
- Boots are on hook so they reset properly
- Restocking fuel should work properly
- End of demo popup should show propery
- ACTUALLY updated the photobooth
- Fixed textures on the 4 toe option
- Can't open cash register untill all items scanned
- No more unavailable items at register
- No more customers being sus for no reason
If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!
Beta Playtest - Hotfix (6751)
