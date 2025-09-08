 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899903 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed a pretty serious issue where aiming the resonator could have been affected (reported by @TheEpicQuestion);
- some other minor visual tweaks based on feedback (by @Zarnot);
- small gameplay fixes based on playtest sessions from streamers

Changed files in this update

Depot 3498361
