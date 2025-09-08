- fixed a pretty serious issue where aiming the resonator could have been affected (reported by @TheEpicQuestion);
- some other minor visual tweaks based on feedback (by @Zarnot);
- small gameplay fixes based on playtest sessions from streamers
v1.0.39 released
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update