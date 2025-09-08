✨ New Content
3 New Levels – fresh challenges and dangers await!
Medusa Boss Fight – face the snake-haired terror and test your skills.
New Companion: Snake – harness poison powers with:
Venom Bite
Poison Bomb
Poison Ball
Toxic Bulb
Sacrifice ability that grants a Poison Buff
New Enemies – encounter deadly foes:
Horned
Snail 2
Snake
Eagle
New Agility Relic – boost your speed and maneuverability.
⚔️ Features & Improvements
Cave of the Bear – shrine replaced with a mighty Rock Golem Statue.
Shrine Tutorial – now included in the Tutorial Level for new players.
Enhanced Demon Warrior – new sounds make battles even more intense.
Crown Requirements – some levels now require a set number of crowns to unlock, adding progression depth.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed enemy combat distance issues.
Fixed players seeing their own reviver prompt (notably after stone shatter deaths).
Fixed stoning beam sound bug (no longer plays every frame).
Fixed horde spawns blocked by underground objects/terrain.
Fixed inactive companion behavior when spawning – they now wake up properly.
Shorter Repulsion Beam description to prevent overlapping text.
