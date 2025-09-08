 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19899888
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Content

  • 3 New Levels – fresh challenges and dangers await!

  • Medusa Boss Fight – face the snake-haired terror and test your skills.

  • New Companion: Snake – harness poison powers with:

    • Venom Bite

    • Poison Bomb

    • Poison Ball

    • Toxic Bulb

    • Sacrifice ability that grants a Poison Buff

  • New Enemies – encounter deadly foes:

    • Horned

    • Snail 2

    • Snake

    • Eagle

  • New Agility Relic – boost your speed and maneuverability.

⚔️ Features & Improvements

  • Cave of the Bear – shrine replaced with a mighty Rock Golem Statue.

  • Shrine Tutorial – now included in the Tutorial Level for new players.

  • Enhanced Demon Warrior – new sounds make battles even more intense.

  • Crown Requirements – some levels now require a set number of crowns to unlock, adding progression depth.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed enemy combat distance issues.

  • Fixed players seeing their own reviver prompt (notably after stone shatter deaths).

  • Fixed stoning beam sound bug (no longer plays every frame).

  • Fixed horde spawns blocked by underground objects/terrain.

  • Fixed inactive companion behavior when spawning – they now wake up properly.

  • Shorter Repulsion Beam description to prevent overlapping text.

